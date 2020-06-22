Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 42,680 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,680 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.12% of Nucor worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,572 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Nucor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,063,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,264,000 after buying an additional 394,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

