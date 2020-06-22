Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,593 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.56% of Bank Ozk worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OZK. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 3.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,540,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,523,000 after acquiring an additional 172,390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,868,000 after purchasing an additional 95,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,800,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,613 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 655.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,184 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,149,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $24.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $31.76.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.