Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 141,653 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

