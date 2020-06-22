Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.11% of Regenxbio worth $13,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 119.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regenxbio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regenxbio by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 342.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

Shares of RGNX opened at $36.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 10.64. Regenxbio Inc has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $54.97.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 197.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1855.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $281,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,587,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $421,260 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.