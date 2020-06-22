Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 83,388 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,388 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.09% of Essex Property Trust worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.31.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $233.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.93.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.