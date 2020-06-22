Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 666,308 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 304.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666,308 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.70% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $24,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $44.73 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 87.47%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADPT. ValuEngine raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $367,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,612,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.