Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $25.23 Million Stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,821 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.22% of Integer worth $25,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Integer by 1,976.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Integer by 11.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Integer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Integer by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $74.72 on Monday. Integer Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Integer had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $328.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

