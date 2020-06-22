Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $26.98 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,562,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 302,002 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.66% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $26,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

Shares of AXTA opened at $22.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

