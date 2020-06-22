Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 191,972 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,972 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.92% of NeoGenomics worth $26,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Kopp Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $141,705,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $24,693,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,932,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,764,000 after purchasing an additional 705,037 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,153,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,835,000 after purchasing an additional 325,881 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 694,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. CIBC cut shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 945.32 and a beta of 0.75. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.03 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.82%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

