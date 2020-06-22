Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 318,412 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,209,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 376,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19.

