Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.21% of SS&C Technologies worth $24,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,985,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,706,000 after buying an additional 211,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,659,000 after purchasing an additional 593,770 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,460,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,089,000 after purchasing an additional 147,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,620,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52,305 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

