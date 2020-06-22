Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 113,850 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,850 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.55% of Fox Factory worth $25,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,046,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,056,000 after purchasing an additional 179,451 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 823,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,310,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 112,244 shares during the period.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,722.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory stock opened at $78.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.84. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $91.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOXF. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. CJS Securities downgraded Fox Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

