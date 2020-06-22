White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $91,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $874.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $903.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $998.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $629.21 and a twelve month high of $1,168.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,822.25 and a beta of 0.51.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $840.00 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

