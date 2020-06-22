Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.30% of Wingstop worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 39.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WING opened at $131.77 on Monday. Wingstop Inc has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $132.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.54.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.