Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,395 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,748,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,747,000 after purchasing an additional 215,478 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,029,000 after purchasing an additional 449,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,286,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $65.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

