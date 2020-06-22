YPF (NYSE:YPF) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YPF. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.23.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. YPF has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.55. YPF had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts predict that YPF will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of YPF by 174.2% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of YPF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

