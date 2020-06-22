Zacks: Analysts Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will announce $2.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $13.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 million to $13.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.60 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $25.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 92.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on QuickLogic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 480,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,507 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

