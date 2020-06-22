Zacks: Brokerages Expect NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) to post $107.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NMI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.70 million and the highest is $108.48 million. NMI reported sales of $91.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NMI will report full-year sales of $446.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.46 million to $456.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $527.66 million, with estimates ranging from $467.21 million to $588.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

NMI stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. NMI has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of NMI by 24.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,847,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after buying an additional 568,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NMI by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,512,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 243,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NMI by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after buying an additional 115,652 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,625,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

