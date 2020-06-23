$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Provident Financial Services reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after purchasing an additional 209,926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 57.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 17.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 137.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $861.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

