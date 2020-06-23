-$0.37 EPS Expected for Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.46). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTEM. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $654.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Molecular Templates by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.