$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 31.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

SYBT opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bickel III bought 12,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $372,311.50. Insiders acquired 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $384,117 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,143,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 198.4% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 71,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 124,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 38,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

