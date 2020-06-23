-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) will announce ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.13). Skechers USA reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 226.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers USA.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $379,000.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,092 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

SKX stock opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers USA (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.