1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) PT Raised to $28.00 at Benchmark

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.42.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 123,366 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter worth $13,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

