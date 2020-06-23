101,442 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 101,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.09% of Tractor Supply as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,249,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after acquiring an additional 622,515 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,581,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,635,000 after acquiring an additional 425,641 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO opened at $130.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,186,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,009,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,489,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.