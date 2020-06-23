$198.77 Million in Sales Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to post sales of $198.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $193.40 million to $202.82 million. Cree reported sales of $251.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year sales of $897.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $891.60 million to $901.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $884.08 million, with estimates ranging from $844.50 million to $915.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CREE. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Cree in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Cree by 133.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cree by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. Cree has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

