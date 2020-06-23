$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $8.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 700.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 239.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.17.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Story: Green Investing

