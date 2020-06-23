21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of 21Vianet Group worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 550.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of VNET stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. 21Vianet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VNET shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.