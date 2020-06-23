236,451 Shares in Bill.com Holdings (NASDAQ:RVMD) Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings (NASDAQ:RVMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 236,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Bill.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $47.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.47.

Bill.com (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $11.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Profile

