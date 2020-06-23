$3.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) to report sales of $3.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.04 billion and the lowest is $3.84 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.27 billion to $16.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.32 billion to $17.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Edward Jones lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 161.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Earnings History and Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

