47,111 Shares in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Timken as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 107.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Timken by 71.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Timken by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Timken by 6,106.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.81. Timken Co has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $58.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.91 million. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Timken Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. TheStreet upgraded Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

