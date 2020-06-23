70,098 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,098 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,183,579 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $123,413,000 after purchasing an additional 539,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,020,528 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $89,619,000 after purchasing an additional 735,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,916,355 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $86,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

NYSE:LPX opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,476.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

