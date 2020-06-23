$74.56 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to announce $74.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.99 million and the highest is $77.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $73.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $312.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.66 million to $320.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $298.51 million, with estimates ranging from $295.84 million to $301.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFSC. Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Nevada A. Kent acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,627.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $164,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,813.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $823.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

