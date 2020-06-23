Acuity Brands (AYI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 30th. Analysts expect Acuity Brands to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Acuity Brands to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AYI stock opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average of $104.92. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JMP Securities downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

