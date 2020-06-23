Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $116.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Allegiant have plunged more than 50% since February due to the drop in leisure travel demand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Notably, its first-quarter revenues declined 9.4% year over year on the back of 9.8% fall in passenger revenue. Moreover, for May, the company expects capacity to decline 80-90%. With travel demand likely to be significantly low in the usually busy summer season, Allegiant's top line might take a beating. Amid this downturn, low fuel prices are expected to partly offset the adversity and aid the bottom line in turn. The carrier is also taking substantial cost-cutting measures, such as freezing hiring and suspending construction of Florida resort. Due to the ongoing economic crunch, it suspended dividend payments and buyback activities as well. Its high debt levels are worrisome too”

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.42.

Shares of ALGT opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.42. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average of $126.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $442,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,835.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard bought 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $97,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $819,030 over the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.