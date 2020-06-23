Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.54 Million Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of News worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in News during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in News by 108.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in News by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in News by 26.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in News by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. News Corp has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.47.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. News presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

