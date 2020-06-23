Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Major Shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 172,425 Shares

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 172,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $7,384,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 47,767 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,124.68.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 87,319 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $3,683,115.42.

On Monday, June 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 129,154 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $5,442,549.56.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 487,402 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $23,102,854.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). On average, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

