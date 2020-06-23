Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 436.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 480,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,978 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphatec by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 64,403 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 645,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 212,438 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 2,023.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 643,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 613,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 41,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

ATEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of ATEC opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 167.29% and a negative net margin of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.