ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.88 and last traded at $38.17, approximately 21,482 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1,621.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 119,276 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,064,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1,441.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

