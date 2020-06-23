Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.6% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $358.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $356.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.05.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.