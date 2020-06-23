AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Earning Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has trended negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AMC Entertainment earned a daily sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected AMC Entertainment’s score:

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Shares of AMC opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $575.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $941.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.06 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

AMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. MKM Partners raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.