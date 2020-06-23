American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 44.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in American National Insurance by 125.4% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 342,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after buying an additional 190,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American National Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American National Insurance by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American National Insurance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American National Insurance by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after buying an additional 46,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

ANAT opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.38. American National Insurance has a one year low of $63.93 and a one year high of $126.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.64.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $369.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th.

American National Insurance Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.