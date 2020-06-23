Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -2.20

Media coverage about Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) has been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amur Minerals earned a news sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Amur Minerals stock opened at GBX 1.37 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.51. Amur Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.92 ($0.05).

About Amur Minerals

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

