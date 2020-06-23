Analysts Anticipate American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $193.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.73 million. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of American Renal Associates from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, American Renal Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of American Renal Associates stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a market cap of $202.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. American Renal Associates has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American Renal Associates by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in American Renal Associates by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Renal Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American Renal Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

