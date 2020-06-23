Analysts Anticipate Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) to announce earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 19,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $289,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 189,328 shares of company stock worth $3,728,399 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,422,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,319,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,265,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 107,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 45,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYTM opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.14 and a current ratio of 15.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

