Analysts Expect Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report sales of $92.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $103.73 million. Coherus Biosciences posted sales of $83.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $440.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $423.00 million to $460.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $448.78 million, with estimates ranging from $410.60 million to $495.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coherus Biosciences.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 190.82% and a net margin of 33.42%.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $77,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $3,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,928 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,019. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Coherus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.05.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.