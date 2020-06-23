Analysts Expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opko Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Opko Health reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Opko Health from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,152.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,830,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,609 over the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Opko Health by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Opko Health by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Opko Health has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

