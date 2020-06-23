Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for L OREAL CO/ADR (LRLCY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS: LRLCY):

6/18/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

6/4/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

6/4/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

6/3/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

5/20/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

5/6/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/29/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Shares of L OREAL CO/ADR stock opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

