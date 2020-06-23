Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SHNWF)

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS: SHNWF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/19/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

6/18/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/17/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/15/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/9/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/3/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/7/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

