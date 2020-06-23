Analyzing PLDT (NYSE:PHI) & GCI Liberty (NYSE:GLIBA)

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) and GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PLDT alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PLDT and GCI Liberty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 0 2 2 0 2.50 GCI Liberty 0 0 5 0 3.00

GCI Liberty has a consensus target price of $81.60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.90%. Given GCI Liberty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GCI Liberty is more favorable than PLDT.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and GCI Liberty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 12.54% 22.06% 4.87% GCI Liberty 68.83% -5.05% -2.60%

Volatility & Risk

PLDT has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCI Liberty has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PLDT and GCI Liberty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.32 billion 1.56 $434.65 million $2.28 10.51 GCI Liberty $894.73 million 8.12 $1.94 billion ($4.09) -16.78

GCI Liberty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PLDT. GCI Liberty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLDT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GCI Liberty beats PLDT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc. operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. As of December 31, 2018, it served 60,499,017 wireless subscribers. The Fixed Line segment provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. It also offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services, as well as distributes Filipino channels and content services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,710,972 fixed line subscribers. The Others segment develops and maintains IT-based solutions for communications and e-commerce platforms; develops mobile applications, digital platforms, and financial technology solutions; provides mobile payment, and solutions and systems integration services, as well as insurance products; markets, sells, and distributes payment solutions and other related services. PLDT Inc. also serves 2,025,563 broadband subscribers. The company has a strategic partnership with Rocket Internet SE to develop online and mobile payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Makati City, the Philippines.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.