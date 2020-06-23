AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Position Cut by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 85,920 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.27% of AngioDynamics worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 3,887.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANGO. BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $22.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $378.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.55 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.